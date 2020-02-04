Columbus bids on 53 NCAA championship events through 2026

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Greater Columbus Sports Commission,(Sports Commission), has partnered with five local universities to submit 53 bids to the NCAA for the 2022-2026 bidding cycle.
Ohio State is among those universities along with Ohio Dominican University, Otterbein University, Capital University and Ursuline College.
These colleges submitted bids with the Sports Commission to host 19 championship events in 13 sports.
In Division II sports, there’s a new festival event being bid on for the years of 2022-2023. The festival includes six championships events in one week such as men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and field hockey.
According to the Greater Columbus Sports Commission executive director, Linda Shetina Logan, Columbus has proven success with hosting championship events.
“The combination of our universities, hotels, walkable footprint and collaborative approach makes our city an ideal location to host student-athletes, coaches, media and fans,” said Sports Commission executive director.
More than 500 preliminary and final host cities will be selected by the NCAA in October. Columbus is also a finalist to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four again in either 2025 or 2026. The NCAA will also make their selections of host cities for that championship event in October.
|NCAA Championship Events
|Academic Year
|Facility
|Division I Men’s Basketball Championship –First/Second Rounds
|March 2022-2026
|Nationwide Arena
|Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|March 2022-2024
|
Ohio State
McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
|Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
|December 2024-2026
|Nationwide Arena
|Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|March 2024-2026
|
Ohio State
McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
|Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four
|April 2022 –2024
|Nationwide Arena
|Division I Women’s Golf – Regionals
|May 2024 –2026
|Ohio State Golf Club
|Division I Men’s Golf – Regionals
|May 2024-2026
|Ohio State Golf Club
|Division I Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinals
|May 2022 -2026
|Ohio Stadium
|Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight
|March 2023-2025
|
Ohio
Dominican University
Alumni Hall
|Division II Fall Festival
|Fall 2022–2023
|Otterbein University
|Division III Women’s Basketball Championship
|March 2023-2026
|
Capital
University
Capital Center
|Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship
|November 2022-2026
|
Capital
University
Capital Center
|National Collegiate Rifle Championship
|March 2024-2026
|
Ohio State
St. John Arena/French Field House
|National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship
|April 2022-2026
|Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
|National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Regionals
|April 2022-2026
|Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
|National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championship
|April 2023-2024
|
Ohio State
Covelli Center
|National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics
|March 2022-2023
|
Ohio State
Covelli Center
|National Collegiate Fencing Championship
|March 2022-2024
|
Ohio State
French Field House
|National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship
|May 2022-2023 and May 2024-2025
|
Ohio State
Covelli Center