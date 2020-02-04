Columbus bids on 53 NCAA championship events through 2026

In this March 14, 2012, file photo made with a long exposure, a player runs across the NCAA logo at midcourt during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. Duke and North Carolina State were among the top 16 projected seeds the NCAA revealed Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 for the women’s basketball tournament in March, making them potential hosts in a state that’s lost several sports events because of a divisive law.

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Greater Columbus Sports Commission,(Sports Commission), has partnered with five local universities to submit 53 bids to the NCAA for the 2022-2026 bidding cycle.

Ohio State is among those universities along with Ohio Dominican University, Otterbein University, Capital University and Ursuline College.

These colleges submitted bids with the Sports Commission to host 19 championship events in 13 sports.

In Division II sports, there’s a new festival event being bid on for the years of 2022-2023. The festival includes six championships events in one week such as men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and field hockey.

According to the Greater Columbus Sports Commission executive director, Linda Shetina Logan, Columbus has proven success with hosting championship events.

“The combination of our universities, hotels, walkable footprint and collaborative approach makes our city an ideal location to host student-athletes, coaches, media and fans,” said Sports Commission executive director.

More than 500 preliminary and final host cities will be selected by the NCAA in October. Columbus is also a finalist to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four again in either 2025 or 2026. The NCAA will also make their selections of host cities for that championship event in October.