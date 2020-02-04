Live Now
Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman

Columbus bids on 53 NCAA championship events through 2026

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
T25 NCAA Top 16 Revealed_269883

In this March 14, 2012, file photo made with a long exposure, a player runs across the NCAA logo at midcourt during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. Duke and North Carolina State were among the top 16 projected seeds the NCAA revealed Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 for the women’s basketball tournament in March, making them potential hosts in a state that’s lost several sports events because of a divisive law.

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Greater Columbus Sports Commission,(Sports Commission), has partnered with five local universities to submit 53 bids to the NCAA for the 2022-2026 bidding cycle.

Ohio State is among those universities along with Ohio Dominican University, Otterbein University, Capital University and Ursuline College.

These colleges submitted bids with the Sports Commission to host 19 championship events in 13 sports.

In Division II sports, there’s a new festival event being bid on for the years of 2022-2023. The festival includes six championships events in one week such as men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and field hockey.

According to the Greater Columbus Sports Commission executive director, Linda Shetina Logan, Columbus has proven success with hosting championship events.

“The combination of our universities, hotels, walkable footprint and collaborative approach makes our city an ideal location to host student-athletes, coaches, media and fans,” said Sports Commission executive director.

More than 500 preliminary and final host cities will be selected by the NCAA in October. Columbus is also a finalist to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four again in either 2025 or 2026. The NCAA will also make their selections of host cities for that championship event in October.

NCAA Championship Events Academic Year Facility
Division I Men’s Basketball Championship –First/Second Rounds March 2022-2026 Nationwide Arena
Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 2022-2024 Ohio State
McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship December 2024-2026 Nationwide Arena
Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 2024-2026 Ohio State
McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four April 2022 –2024 Nationwide Arena
Division I Women’s Golf – Regionals May 2024 –2026 Ohio State Golf Club
Division I Men’s Golf – Regionals May 2024-2026 Ohio State Golf Club
Division I Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinals May 2022 -2026 Ohio Stadium
Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight March 2023-2025 Ohio Dominican University
Alumni Hall
Division II Fall Festival Fall 2022–2023 Otterbein University
Division III Women’s Basketball Championship March 2023-2026 Capital University
Capital Center
Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship November 2022-2026 Capital University
Capital Center
National Collegiate Rifle Championship March 2024-2026 Ohio State
St. John Arena/French Field House
National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship April 2022-2026 Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Regionals April 2022-2026 Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championship April 2023-2024 Ohio State
Covelli Center
National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics March 2022-2023 Ohio State
Covelli Center
National Collegiate Fencing Championship March 2022-2024 Ohio State
French Field House
National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship May 2022-2023 and May 2024-2025 Ohio State
Covelli Center
     

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

