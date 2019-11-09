Buckeye Banner

Congratulations Buckeye!

Columbus bank robbed, police searching for suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Chase Bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man entered the Chase Bank on Lockbourne Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied with the suspect, who then fled out of the bank, heading east on foot.

The suspected is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old. He is between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He has a long, thin nose, a sunken face, and was wearing a brown hooded jacket with the hood pulled up and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools