Columbus bank robbed, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Chase Bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man entered the Chase Bank on Lockbourne Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied with the suspect, who then fled out of the bank, heading east on foot.

The suspected is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old. He is between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He has a long, thin nose, a sunken face, and was wearing a brown hooded jacket with the hood pulled up and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.