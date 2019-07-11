Columbus babysitter accused of severely abusing children held on $40K bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus babysitter accused of severely abusing several children in her care appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered to stay away from children.

Her bond was set at $40,000.

Destinie K. Preston is facing three counts of assault and three counts of endangering children.

The state asked for a high bond over concerns of defendants behavior and being around children. Preston’s lawyer asked for a modest bond.

The first incident happened on May 25, 2018. According to court documents, Preston allowed a 2-year-old child to play unsupervised in her yard for at least two hours with two other children.

During that time, the child suffered compression fractures to his spine. The child also suffered two subdural hematomas, bruising and swelling.

Preston told police that she did not check on the child for two hours because she had other guests in her home.

Assault and endangering children charges, in that case, were filed in December of 2018, but the arrest warrant was never served.

The second incident happened between June 27 and June 30, 2019. According to court documents, Preston was watching three children ages four and under for those three days.

Grandmother Dawne Wright spoke to the judge and said her grandchildren are not the same.

Wright said Preston said she doesn’t want Preston around kids so no one else has to go through this again.