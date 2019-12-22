Film of Columbus artists’ Cuba trip will screen for free

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A visit to Cuba by Columbus artists has been captured on film, and will be unveiled at a free screening in January 2020.

In the spring of 2019, a group of Columbus artists, including CCAD students and staff, went to Cuba for the ConnectArt and Havana Biennial.

A pair of Ohio filmmakers, Nikki and Matt Swift, documented the trip in their film Columbus in Cuba.

A free screening will be held at the Gateway Film Center on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. A second free screening at the Columbus Museum of Art will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, with a reception at 5:30 p.m., a showing at 6 p.m., with a question and answer session to follow.

“The film itself has been a labor of love, which features guerilla-style video production from the trip combined with over 35 interviews with participants and supporters of the project,” the filmmakers said in a press release.

“In just over six months from the original exhibition in Matanzas, Cuba, we worked to weave a story of how seeing Cuba through an artist’s eyes has inspired many and will, in turn, influence the look of the arts in Columbus for years to come.”