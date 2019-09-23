Columbus argues man cannot sue over gun restrictions

COLUMBUS (AP) — The city of Columbus is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to rule individuals have no right to sue the city to overturn gun restrictions.

City Attorney Zach Klein argues gun rights activist Gary Witt has no legal grounds to challenge the ordinances because he hasn’t been harmed by them.

The filing says people only have legal grounds to sue if they’ve been charged with a misdemeanor under the ordinances.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the 10th District Court of Appeals last month dismissed Ohioans For Concealed Carry and the Buckeye Firearms Association as plaintiffs in Witt’s lawsuit.

The same appeals court previously overturned a lower court decision that said Columbus’ ban on bump stocks, which allows rifles to fire rapidly, was unconstitutional.

A message seeking comment was left for Witt’s attorney.

