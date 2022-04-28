COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8 and many central Ohio restaurants are offering special holiday-specific menus to celebrate mom this year.

From brunch buffets to multi-course meals, dine-in to carry out, there are several options to make the day special.

The annual in-person Mother’s Day Buffet has returned to The Berwick. The restaurant is now accepting reservations. The buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. Prices are $42 for adults, $25 for kids (ages 4-12) and children 3 and under are free.

Items on the extensive buffet menu include mixed green salad, fried mushrooms, carved choice roasted New York strip, lemon and rosemary salmon, penne pasta with homemade Pomodoro sauce, desserts, fresh fruit display and much more.

The fine print reads, “Pricing is Subject to a 25% Service Charge and 7.5% State Sales Tax. Beverages are Additional. No Carry-out containers will be given. We ask that Parties of 12 or more Guests pay on One check. Call 614-235-7100 to make your reservation!”

This year, customers who plan to dine in on Mother’s Day are encouraged to reserve a table ahead of time. According to the restaurant’s website, Buca di Beppo offers “semi-private dining rooms that can accommodate parties large or small.” Also, the food is served family-style with a large menu that can satisfy “even the pickiest of eaters.”

Buca’s curbside or delivery options extend the entire weekend from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8. Its “Mother’s Day Weekend Packages” include a “3-course package that features all of Mom’s Italian favorites.”

The two packages offered can both feed from five to 10 people. Prices start at $11 per person. The fine print states, “24-Hour advance order required for Feeds 10 Lasagna. Orders for Sunday, May 8th must be placed by 8:00AM EST on Saturday, May 7th.”

With 15 different dining concepts and 17 locations around the Columbus area, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants offer a lot of options for family celebrations.

This year, four restaurants including The Avenue Steak Tavern in Grandview, Cameron’s American Bistro, Martini Modern Italian and Mitchell’s Ocean Club are offering specific Mother’s Day brunch menus.

Hours vary, most locations open between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 8. See specific menus for prices.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Granville Inn with a special brunch buffet being offered from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. The cost is $59 per person and $25 for children 4-12, prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Buffet items include a shellfish display, charcuterie display, scrambled eggs, grilled beef short ribs, honey baked Kurobuta ham, asparagus, macaroni and cheese, chef’s selection of seasonal pies, cakes and pastries and much more.

The website notes that reservations are “required by calling 740-587-3333. For parties of 7 or more, please call our food & beverage management team at 740-587-3333 Ext 526.” Mother’s Day Brunch Menu (PDF)

Refectory is offering a special Mother’s Day Menu for dine-in customers on Sunday, May 8 with reservations from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The four-course menu is $69 per guest and there is also a children’s menu available. Some menu choices include escargot marble, classic lobster bisque, Cajun duck breast and triple chocolate torte.

Diners who prefer to stay home can take advantage of the Mother’s Day Home Dinner at $65 per guest. The website notes “ordering ends Monday, May 2nd (or when sold out)! Call 614-451-9774 Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm, Curbside pickup on Saturday, May 7th between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.” The four-course meal comes “cooked and quick-chilled” with reheating instructions.