The riverfront and downtown of Columbus, Ohio, seen from an aerial drone on April 18, 2020. (Photo: NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus metropolitan area gained more than 57 people per day over the past decade from births and new residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this month, which ranks Ohio’s capital city high among large cities regionally and nationwide.

At 57.87 people gained per day, Columbus ranked 22nd among the 263 metro areas the bureau tracks. The metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which comprises Franklin County and nine surrounding counties, gained 232,538 people from 2010 to 2020. Divided by 4,018 days, that’s 57.87 new residents per day.

Rank (of 263) U.S. metro People gained per day 1. Dallas, TX 324.05 21. Jacksonville, FL 59.46 22. Columbus, OH 57.87 23. Sacramento, CA 55.04 263. Chicago, IL -15.93 Source: U.S. Census Bureau estimates

Columbus’ high rank is due both to its increasing population and its large size (an estimated 2,138,946 people in 2020). All top-25 metros in people gained per day had more than 1 million people, but just eight of the top-25 metros in percent population growth (and two of the top 17) had more than a million people.

In percent of population gained since 2010, Columbus’ 12.20% growth ranked 59th in the country and 17th among metros will more than 1 million people.

Last year’s population estimates were produced “without incorporation or consideration of the 2020 census results,” which have only been released for state totals. Official and more granular data from the census will be given to states for legislative redistricting by Aug. 16.

The Columbus MSA ranked second only to Minneapolis (79.00) in people gained per day since 2010 among the Census Bureau’s 70 Midwest metros, which sit in 12 states roughly from Ohio to Kansas to North Dakota.

Rank (of 70) Midwest metro People gained per day 1. Minneapolis, MN 79.00 2. Columbus, OH 57.87 3. Indianapolis, IN 46.37 4. Kansas City, MO 39.77 5. Des Moines, IA 24.63 Source: U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Midwest includes OH, MI, IN, IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, ND, SD, NE, KS.

NBC4 defined Midwest metros as those with a title city in a Midwest state (ex. Metro Louisville, Kentucky, includes Jeffersonville, Indiana).

In percentage population growth since 2010, Columbus’ 12.20% ranked fifth among Midwest metros and first among the 12 Midwest metros with more than a million people.

Columbus is the 29th-largest metro area in the U.S., the 7th-largest in the Midwest and the 2nd-largest in Ohio. The Cincinnati MSA has about 100,000 more people.