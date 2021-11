COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Four people were taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Columbus’ northeast side.

According to Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin, crews responded to the fire at 4638 Tamarack Blvd. at 1:44 a.m. Saturday.

Four people were transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition with injuries they received while escaping the building, Martin said.

The fire has been contained and no firefighters were injured.