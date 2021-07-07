Columbus announces utilities turn-off moratorium to end

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Public Utilities announced it would again start the turn-off process for delinquent payments.  

Starting Monday, August 23, Columbus residents with past-due balances for utilities will result in city water and/or power service to be turned off.  

“Starting July 7, city water and Division of Power electricity customers who are delinquent on their accounts will begin receiving letters indicating that status, along with a bill showing the amount currently due. The letter represents advance notice of several weeks before the turn-off process itself begins, giving customers additional time to explore assistance and payment options,” a release from the city reads. “The letter will include a link to sources for potential financial assistance to those who need help paying their bills, and emphasize that all customers – regardless of income – are eligible to set up payment plans with the Department of Public Utilities.”

Residents can pay their bill online at schedulepayment.com/Columbus.

To set up a payment plan, can call 614-645-8276, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by email at UtilityLeadRep@columbus.gov or online at www.columbus.gov/payassist.

