Columbus announces outdoor city pools reopening for the summer, with free admission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday that outdoor pools will reopen this summer.

Select pools and all spraygrounds will be open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29-31. All pools will begin opening the week of June 7, according to a release from the city.

“Swimming pools and hot summer days go hand in hand,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “We are excited to reopen our community pools for residents of all ages to enjoy and look forward to welcoming everyone back this summer.”

Pools will operate daily in three, two-hour time blocks: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. All visitors must register in advance, including infants and supervising adults. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Online registration begins Monday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. Visitors can register online at columbus.gov/pools or register in person at their local pool.

Spraygrounds will be open from 12-7 p.m., seven days a week. No registration is needed.

Admission to all pools will be free and leisure cards will not be required. Pool memberships will remain on hold for now, the release states.

For more information, visit columbus.gov/pools