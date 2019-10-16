Columbus announces $15-per-hour wage for full-time city workers

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus city officials have announced a $15 an hour wage increase for full-time workers.  

Several city officials, including Mayor Andrew Ginther, as well as Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown held a news conference, Wednesday, where the wage increase was announced.  

“Closing the wage gap has been a top priority for my administration. As one of the city’s biggest employers, I knew Columbus had an opportunity to lead by example,” said Mayor Ginther. “I charged my directors with being sure that all full-time permanent employees were making $15 an hour by 2020, and today, we can say we have accomplished that goal ahead of schedule.” 

The City of Columbus has 8,498 permanent, full-time employees, all now making a minimum of $15 an hour. 

