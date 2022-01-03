COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Thousands of flights across the United States were canceled over the holiday weekend and into Monday due to inclement weather and staff shortages due to COVID-19, but Columbus’ airports are “minimally impacted” as of Monday morning, an airport spokesperson said.

Fly Columbus shows the majority of departing flights leaving on time or within a few minutes of their scheduled takeoff times.

The website shows one Southwest flight to Sarasota was canceled Monday morning. Two flights– one Delta, one United– are delayed going to New York City airports. An American Airlines flight from CMH to Dallas is also delayed.

Arriving flights are more impacted with several flights that were supposed to be coming from the east coast canceled, but the vast majority of Monday morning flights are scheduled to arrive on time, according to Fly Columbus.

“For the most up-to-date flight status, including cancellations or connecting flights that could be impacted, we suggest passengers contact their airline,” a Columbus Airports spokesperson stated.

