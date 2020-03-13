Columbus airports remain open, take precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Regional Airport Authority announced Friday that the three airports in the city will remain open to travelers.

Additionally, CRAA is taking extra precautions to help protect travelers from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All three airports — John Glenn, Rickenbacker, and Bolton Field — are open and operational, CRAA said in a statement Friday.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, CRAA said it is taking the following steps at all airports:

Increased touch point and restroom sanitization

Mist sprayer sanitization of hold rooms, seating, and high-touch areas

Enhanced disinfecting of our parking shuttle buses

Providing 35 public-facing hand sanitizer stations throughout John Glenn International and a number of stations at Rickenbacker International airports

Educational messaging about tips for healthy travel are being shared with passengers through our website, flycolumbus.com, social media posts, electronic monitors, restrooms, and informational table tents

Continued emphasis on the health and wellbeing of our staff

Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for flight status, changes, and other details.

“Our ability to remain operational provides significant benefits to our community and the world,” the statement read. “We take that role seriously.”

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

