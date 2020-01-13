Columbus again ranks no. 5 on list of worst cities for bed bugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the fifth straight year, Columbus is among the worst cities in the country for bed bugs, according to pest control company Orkin.

The company released its annual ranking Monday.

Washington D.C. was ranked the worst city for the pests, taking the title from long-time worst Baltimore.

Four other Ohio cities were included in the ranking. Cincinnati was ranked no. 8, Cleveland no. 11., Dayton no. 49, and Toledo no. 50.

Washington, D.C. (+1) Baltimore (-1) Chicago Los Angeles Columbus, OH New York Detroit (+1) Cincinnati (-1) Indianapolis (+5) Atlanta (-1) Cleveland, OH Philadelphia (-2) San Francisco (-1) Raleigh, NC (-1) Norfolk (+2) Champaign, IL (+7) Dallas (-2) Grand Rapids (+2) Pittsburgh (+6) Charlotte (-1) Richmond, VA (-5) Greenville, SC (-4) Knoxville, TN (-1) Buffalo, NY (-3) Greensboro, NC (-4) Charleston, WV (+5) Denver St. Louis (+2) Nashville (-5) Lansing (+2) Flint (+16) Miami (-3) Milwaukee (-3) Tampa (+1) Omaha (+2) Orlando (+5) Davenport, IA (+5) Houston (-12) Syracuse (-6) Boston (-2) Cedar Rapids, IA (+3) Myrtle Beach (new to list) Seattle (-4) San Diego (+5) Phoenix (-11) Fort Wayne, IN (+2) Las Vegas (-7) Hartford, CT (-5) Dayton, OH (-3) Toledo, OH (new to list)

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2018 – November 30, 2019. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

“The key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection,” Hartzer said. “When one or more bed bugs enter a space, we call it an introduction. During an introduction, bed bugs probably haven’t started reproducing yet, but they could soon. Vigilance is key to stopping bed bugs before infestation levels.”

Tell-tale signs of a bed bug introduction could include small black spots indicating bed bug feces or nymph bed bugs in places such as mattress seams, bed frames and furniture. Their small size and ability to hide make them difficult to see during the day, so it’s important to look for the black, ink-like stains they can leave behind.

Here are proactive tips Orkin recommends for homeowners and travelers:

At Home Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs: