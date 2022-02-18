COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is partnering with Columbus Africentric Early College to present the fifth annual “Sankofa.”

This signature event will air on NBC4 on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., and NBC4’s Kerry Charles will take part in the 30-minute program honoring African American excellence.

According to CAEC, the term “Sankofa” emerges from the Twi language of Ghanaian origin and is translated: “It is not forbidden to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.” Sankofa, then, represents the wisdom of understanding the past to build a more productive future.

This annual event is designed to recognize African American excellence across various spheres of influence: Business, Family Outreach & Development, Direct Media, Education, Community Outreach & Development, Government, Research & Development, Moral & Spiritual Leadership.

The Honorees for 2022 include:

Larry & Donna James – 2022 Charles E. Tennant Legacy Honorees

Dr. Milton Ruffin – Bettye Stull Keeper of the Culture

Dr. Frederic Bertley – Special Honoree

Dr. Melissa Crum – Emerging Leader

Erica C. Crawley – Emerging Leader

Hanif Abdurraqib – Emerging Leader

LC Johnson – Emerging Leader

Dr. R.A. Bennett – Emerging Leader

Autumn R. Glover – Emerging Leader

Esther Flores – Emerging Leader

Henry Warren Jr. – Distinguished Staff

Kalomo Figueroa-Jackson – Distinguished Alumni