COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “You need to be able to handle stress, [and] make quick decisions.”

Columbus 911 dispatchers are short staffed, work long and odd hours and face big turnovers.

Cara Caldwell has been taking 911 calls for 20 years. “It can be exciting. It can be heart wrenching at times, but it keeps your attention. It is a great job.”

In a typical week she averages 12 hours of overtime which isn’t something just anyone could do, but rather, something someone has to do.

“It is busy around the clock all year. Violent crime has increased. The pandemic definitely has been stressful logistically because we have had to open up a different center,” Caldwell said.

Commander Robert Meader, a Communications Bureau supervisor says they face a lot of turnover, which means more shifts need picked up. “We should have about 134 and we’re at 104. Some of the 104 are trainees so they’re not fully functional,” says Commander Meader.

Even though the bureau is short staffed, Meader says the team has managed without tragedy thus far.

“Anytime you’re dealing with the environment we’re dealing with, even if we were at full strength, there could be an error, where it could cost a life.”

COVID-19 has posed other challenges from not having enough room in their building to wearing a mask — because they need to speak clearly when its critical. The city plans to hire 14 more dispatchers at the end of the year and the bureau is in talks of getting a new building to meet their needs.

“Every day these men and women come to work and do a phenomenal job. They give the most precious gift of all. They give the gift of tomorrow, says Commander Meader.

For more information on getting a job with the City of Columbus click her https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/columbusoh