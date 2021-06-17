Columbus’ 90th homicide recorded for 2021, police ask for information

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A man has died from a shooting that took place on June 12.

According to police, Princess Brown, 36, shot Kevin Ankum, 41, on Saturday afternoon. The information released alleges Brown and Ankum had an argument. Brown pulled a gun from her pants pocket, and she then slipped and fell and the gun fired twice.

The shooting happened on 6200 block of Ambleside Drive around 3:26 p.m. June 12.

Columbus Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the 90th homicide in Columbus Ohio in Calendar Year 2021. Detective Corbin is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Shepherd.