Columbus 2020 revenue estimate down $41.5 million due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus estimates tax revenue will be down nearly 4.5% in 2020.

The city’s 2020 revenue estimate is being revised downward by $41.5 million, a 4.49% reduction from 2020 estimates and 4.72% below actual 2019 revenue.

The city says the revision is primarily attributed to income tax revenues, which are anticipated to come in $46.5 million below the original 2020 estimate. Income tax makes up 78% of the city’s General Fund revenue for 2020.

The number was calculated after the city checked in with the city’s top 50 employers and monitored job loss data from high-risk industries.

“Our largest withholding employers make up the lion’s share of our income tax revenues. To date, these major employers have largely continued to work. They may be working differently (i.e., at home), but they are still producing and paying salaries,” said City Auditor Kilgore in a news release. “We are monitoring job losses in the City’s high-risk categories such as restaurants, retail, and tourism. In aggregate, the labor changes within these industries may result in material revenue loss to the City.”

The Auditor’s Office said the city is just beginning to see the impacts of COVID-19 to revenues due to the timing of withholding payments and the filing deadlines for individual and net profit filers being pushed back to July 15.

“The City of Columbus entered the COVID-19 pandemic on strong financial footing,” said Kilgore. “In mid-March, income tax was performing very well at a 6.83% year-to-date increase over 2019 revenues. This initial performance will help us weather revenue loss throughout 2020.”

The Department of Finance and Management has asked city departments and divisions to provide information about potential cost-saving measures. To date, $26 million in savings has been identified. The city has implemented a hiring freeze for non-essential positions.

The city has received $157 million of Federal CARES Act funds to date. City officials say they anticipate using a portion of funding from the Federal CARES Act to pay for certain of the costs related to the City’s COVID-19 public health response and other expenditures associated with mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on the residents of the City and economic recovery.

The city also maintains the option to employ reserves in the Rainy Day Fund to support ongoing operational needs. The fund currently holds a balance of $84.3 million.