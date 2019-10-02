Colorectal cancer rates rising for young, middle-aged Americans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A troubling new study from the American Cancer Society shows those born in 1990 have a two times greater risk for colon cancer and a quadruple greater chance of rectal cancer than those born in 1950.

Organizers of the Race for Hope in Upper Arlington this weekend are sounding the alarm about the dramatic rise in colorectal cancer rates for young and middle-aged Americans, likely due in part to unhealthy diets, obesity and a lack of exercise.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall spoke with a Franklin County mother of three, Tara Keefner, who says her 37-year old husband was diagnosed with rectal cancer and died just two months later.

Kyle Keefner also left behind a 17-year-old son and twin daughters who were 11 at the time of his death.

“He was the strength for all of us. We were falling apart but he remained happy and positive,” Tara said.

Now, Tara is trying to raise money and awareness through this weekend’s Race for Hope in Upper Arlington.

For more information, click here to visit the Race for Hope website.