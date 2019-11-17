College professors arrested for cooking meth in science building, police say

by: CNN, WFLA

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (CNN/WFLA) — Police arrested two Henderson State University professors accused of cooking methamphetamine.

The university said Terry Bateman and Bradley Rowland were placed on administrative leave in October, just three days after the Reynolds Science Center closed on a report of an “undetermined chemical odor.”

Students at the school couldn’t help but draw similarities to the TV show “Breaking Bad,” about the high school chemistry teacher who used his chemistry knowledge to build a meth empire.

According to the university, tests found benzyl chloride in the labs, a compound which is also used to synthesize amphetamines.

After the university called in an environmental service company to clean the building, Reynolds Center was back open for business October 29.

Bateman and Rowland face charges for the manufacture of methamphetamine and the use of drug paraphernalia.

