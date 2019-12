The New York Police Department has increased patrols around the Columbia University campus and a nearby park after an 18-year-old college freshman was fatally stabbed.

Barnard College’s president said in a letter to the campus that Tessa Majors was fatally injured during an armed robbery in the park on Wednesday. There have been no arrests.

The Daily News says the teen’s parents live in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Barnard College is part of Columbia University.