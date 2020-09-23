Colleen Marshall to host discussion on diversity during annual Columbus Metropolitan Club meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Colleen Marshall will be taking part of the annual Columbus Metropolitan Club meeting where she will interview two authors on diversity.

The CMC’s annual meeting forum will explore the question, “Is there a way to reboot our brains so we’re naturally motivated to move toward those who aren’t like us, instead of away from them?”

Colleen will be interviewing Vincent R. Brown, President and CEO of V. Randolph Brown Consulting and Dr. Janet B. Reid, Founder and CEO of BRBS World, LLC , co-authors of “Intrinsic Inclusion: Rebooting Your Biased Brain.”

The limited-seats meeting is closed but you can watch it on the CMC’s YouTube channel, or here on NBC4i.com.

For more information go to the CMC’s website.