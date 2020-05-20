WATCH LIVE: Colleen Marshall hosts conversation about innovations to help medical workers

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday at noon, Colleen Marshall will sit down for a live conversation with Dr. Harold Paz, Chancellor for Health Affairs at Ohio State and Battelle Memorial Institute Lewis Von Thaer.

The three will discuss innovations that can help front-line medical workers during the pandemic.

The interview is presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Club and can be watched right here at 12 p.m.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

