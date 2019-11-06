Coldest air of the season moving in

After a cold front moves through the area, bringing the chance for the first measurable snowfall of the season in Columbus, we’ll see a wintry blast of cold air move in.

Just to put temperatures into perspective, normally this time of the year highs climb to the mid 50s after starting with a low in the upper 30s. Record lows for the next week are in the teen s and low 20s.

By Friday, high pressure will build in clearing out the clouds and helping temperatures to drop down to the mid 20s. This is still 10 degrees warmer than the record low that was set in 1971 at 13 degrees, but will be around 15 below normal.

Then, despite the sunshine, we’ll only hit a high in the mid to upper 30s. This means that temperatures will be 20 degrees below normal and just a few degrees shy of a record lowest high temperatures. The lowest recorded high temperature for November 8 was in 1976 when the mercury only rose to 32 degrees.

By the weekend, temperatures will finally start to warm up a little. It’ll be another cold start in the 20s early Saturday morning. But, highs will rebound to the mid 40s, only 10 degrees below average, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The chance for rain showers changing to snow will return on Veterans Day, Monday, thanks to a cold front which will bring in another blast of unseasonably chilly air.

Temperatures by next Tuesday will be within range of breaking records as we wake up near 20 degrees and only see a high around freezing. The lowest temperature on record for Columbus on November 12 was 16 degrees in 1911. The record for lowest high temperature was 30 degrees in 1920.

While it looks like we will just barley miss the mark for record terrify, there’s not doubt that it will be cold!

