QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 43

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 30

Tuesday: Rain/snow showers, high 39

Wednesday: Few showers, high 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a chilly weekend, officially recording our first measurable snowfall of the season at the Columbus Airport on Saturday, picking up 0.2″, the cold air sticks around. We will be dry for Monday, but highs will only be in the lower 40s, sticking about 10° below average for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with clouds only beginning to increase overnight into tomorrow.

For Tuesday, an area of low pressure moves into the region, which will bring us a few rain and snow showers. Models are keeping most of this moisture out of the area until after the morning commute, which is good news for drivers. However, by late morning and into the afternoon, we will be tracking that shower activity in the form of rain, and some wet snow showers. Highs will be near 40.

Shower activity will continue Wednesday morning, so isolated slick spots will be a concern Wednesday morning, especially on bridges and in areas where lows drop closer to freezing. We’ll continue to see scattered shower activity Wednesday, with highs near 40.

For Thursday we’ll hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover, with a few showers mainly north of I-70. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

We end the workweek on a drier note, but we will be chilly. Highs on Friday will be near freezing, with partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna