Cold temperatures, rain will have Zoombezi Bay closed Saturday

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Zoombezi Bay announced it would be closed Saturday due to forecasted cold temperatures and rainy weather.  

In a release, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium stated all day tickets purchased for Saturday, May 29 have been converted to tickets that are valid any day.

“Guests may now use these tickets without a reservation, on any valid Zoombezi Bay operating day in 2021, including Summer Nights (excludes buyouts and special ticketed events). No action is required by the ticket holder – these tickets have already been converted for guests’ convenience,” the release states. “All guests with cabana or premium lounger reservations for May 29 will receive automatic refunds on their purchase and will see a credit of the full amount of their rental back to the original card of purchase within 5-7 business days.”

