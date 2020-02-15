Cold snap doesn’t stop central Ohio’s Meals on Wheels volunteers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a way of giving back.

For more than 45 years, here in central Ohio, workers and volunteers at LifeCare Alliance’s Meals on Wheels have been feeding the elderly and those who can’t always get out of the house.

On cold days like Saturday, what those workers and volunteers do is appreciated a lot more.

“It’s cold, but it doesn’t stop me from doing good things,” said volunteer Sarah Jackson.

“Rain or shine, I’m out here for a good cause,” added volunteer Chris Flores. “I’m OK with it.”

And that’s how a number of volunteers spend their Saturday morning in Columbus, doing something for someone else in need.

“This is my first time doing this and I thought it was a great opportunity to get out and meet people and do a great service,” said volunteer Chris Thomas.

LifeCare Alliance’s Meals on Wheels has been a staple for senior citizens in central Ohio for 47 years.

It’s a program designed to make sure older people, sick and shut-in and disabled adults in the community, are eating right and to make sure they’re getting some food and, of course, some conversation with the volunteers.

And no, everyone’s meal isn’t the same. Some are Kosher, soul, or Asian food, and if you’re on a strict diet, you can order that, too.

But it wasn’t all work on this cold day. LifeCare Alliance wanted to thank its volunteers.

Meals on Wheels provides meals for afterschool programs, a number of daycare centers, and they have five senior dining centers spread across central Ohio.

Click here for more on the Meals on Wheels program.