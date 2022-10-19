QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Wet wintry mix early, breezy, high 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 54

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 66

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off chilly with some shower activity around the region. We’ll see a bit of a wet wintry mix through the morning hours, then just a few lingering, light rain showers as we approach the early afternoon. From there, showers will taper off and we’ll be left with clouds and a strong breeze. Clouds will start to break up from southwest to northeast later in the day, and highs will top out in the middle 40s.

For Thursday morning, a Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the area, with the expectation that some of these watches could turn to warnings as temperatures plunge to freezing, or below, overnight under clearing skies. By Thursday afternoon, however, we start a warming trend. We’ll be in the middle 50s Thursday afternoon, with that strong breeze sticking around.

By Friday, we’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs topping out in the middle 60s. It will still be breezy to end the workweek, but it will be dry, marking another great evening for Football Friday Nite! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at kickoff and low 50s as games wrap.

We’ve got a beautiful weekend on tap, with highs both Saturday and Sunday topping out in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna