Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:
- This morning: Mostly clear & cold, low 22
- Today: Mostly sunny, chilly, high 41
- Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, low 25
- Monday: Clouds increase, afternoon showers, high 47
- Tuesday: Rainy, breezy, high 50
- Wednesday: Rain showers, high 54
- Thursday: Clouds, afternoon rain, high 48
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Good morning & happy Sunday!
It’s a clear but cold end to the weekend ahead of a soggy workweek.
Thanks to high pressure, clouds have cleared out and temperatures have responded by falling to the teens and 20s early this morning. Despite sunshine and a light breeze, temperatures will stay on the chilly side and only climb to around 40 degrees.
Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This will lead to another chilly start to the day with lows in the 20s on Monday.
By Monday afternoon clouds will build in alongside a southerly breeze that will help to boost temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that will bring in rain showers Monday night into Tuesday.
Behind the front, we’ll see a brief break in showers as highs climb to around 50 degrees. More showers will be on the way late Tuesday into Wednesday as a second system moves through. We’ll stay in an active weather pattern leading more more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as well.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
-Liz