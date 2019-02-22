CMS: Mount Carmel West can continue participation in Medicare program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel West Hospital will continue to receive millions of dollars from a federal health agency, despite earlier threats that could have been catastrophic to the hospital.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will not terminate the hospital from the program. The news came just hours before the agency could have revoked funding.

It doesn’t mean the hospital is completely in the clear.

Two weeks after the scandal involving Dr. William Husel became public, hospital leaders received a letter from CMS citing ‘deficiencies’ in pharmaceutical services at the facility.

Those deficiencies were considered “…so serious they constitute an immediate threat to patient health and safety.”

The hospital was placed in what’s called immediate jeopardy of losing its Medicare funding.

On February 4, the hospital submitted a plan of correction to CMS. It consists of plans to better regulate the ordering and administration of high-powered drugs.

It all came to light after allegations of Dr. Husel administering excessive doses of pain medication to dozens of patients.

In a statement, a CMS official wrote, “CMS is currently reviewing the results of the most recent survey at Mount Carmel West. Consequently, CMS will not be terminating Mount Carmel West’s participation in the Medicare program on February 22.”

Mount Carmel did not comment on the plan of correction or its review.