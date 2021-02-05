CML to offer limited services at most locations starting Feb. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will begin offering limited services at most of its 23 locations beginning Monday, February 8.
Those services include:
- Browse the shelves to pick out items.
- Pick up items on hold.
- Get Grab & Go Books.
- Return items.
- Use a computer (60-minute limit).
- Reserve a table.
- Print, copy, scan and fax.
- Get in-person Job Help and Homework Help at limited locations.
The exceptions are CML’s New Albany Branch, which will be open for Drive-Up Pickup only during its renovation, which expected to be completed in March. And CML’s Marion-Franklin Branch, which will reopen with limited weekday hours.
Curbside pickup and Walk-Up Services will remain available for patrons who prefer those methods of accessing the library.
CML suspended limited services inside its buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about the limited services can be found on CML’s web site.