CML to offer limited services at most locations starting Feb. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will begin offering limited services at most of its 23 locations beginning Monday, February 8.

Those services include:

Browse the shelves to pick out items.

Pick up items on hold.

Get Grab & Go Books.

Return items.

Use a computer (60-minute limit).

Reserve a table.

Print, copy, scan and fax.

Get in-person Job Help and Homework Help at limited locations.

The exceptions are CML’s New Albany Branch, which will be open for Drive-Up Pickup only during its renovation, which expected to be completed in March. And CML’s Marion-Franklin Branch, which will reopen with limited weekday hours.

Curbside pickup and Walk-Up Services will remain available for patrons who prefer those methods of accessing the library.

CML suspended limited services inside its buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the limited services can be found on CML’s web site.