CML to offer limited services at most locations starting Feb. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will begin offering limited services at most of its 23 locations beginning Monday, February 8.

Those services include:

  • Browse the shelves to pick out items.
  • Pick up items on hold.
  • Get Grab & Go Books.
  • Return items.
  • Use a computer (60-minute limit).
  • Reserve a table.
  • Print, copy, scan and fax.
  • Get in-person Job Help and Homework Help at limited locations.

The exceptions are CML’s New Albany Branch, which will be open for Drive-Up Pickup only during its renovation, which expected to be completed in March. And CML’s Marion-Franklin Branch, which will reopen with limited weekday hours.

Curbside pickup and Walk-Up Services will remain available for patrons who prefer those methods of accessing the library.

CML suspended limited services inside its buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the limited services can be found on CML’s web site.

