Closed northeast Columbus post office leaves some residents without service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mount Vernon Station post office on North 20th Street is temporarily closed, causing people in one neighborhood to feel worried and inconvenienced.

In about two hours Tuesday afternoon, anywhere from 10 to 15 people came here to the post office. Many said it was a waste of their time, and now they’re wondering why it’s been closed for so long.

“Well I’ve been up here a couple of times and it says it’s temporarily closed,” said Columbus resident Majo Jones-Cooper. “So, I said well today it’s been almost three months, I said they’ll probably be open today, and they weren’t.”

On June 12, the United States Postal Services suspended its Mount Vernon Unit operations due to the air conditioning unit not working, stating it creates unsafe work conditions for employees and customers.

Many people like Jones-Cooper never knew it closed until they came to the post office.

“It’s a little frustrating,” she said.

Especially frustrating for people who might not have the means to go to another post office, like the main one on Twin Rivers Drive.

“It’s too far,” Jones-Cooper said. “I mean, that’s not a hop, skip, and a jump.”

“Huge inconvenience because there’s not anything near here as far as I know,” said Columbus resident Corey Froelich. “Twin Rivers is quite a ways away.”

“I’m still paying for this box,” said Columbus resident Al Edmondson. “I’ve already paid up for the year, and I don’t have access to it, but I got to go down to Twin Rivers and wait days before they find my mail.”

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service sent the following statement:

“We are still working with the landlord for the Mt. Vernon Retail Unit on getting a contractor in to fix the air conditioning unit. We apologize, but as soon as the landlord can get someone in and we are scheduled to reopen, we will notify customers.”

Several attempts to reach the building’s landlord were unsuccessful, including a full voice mailbox.

This leaves many people wondering if they will ever get their post office back, especially during an election year that is likely to be conducted mostly by mail.

“The business relies on it; the community relies on this post office,” Edmondson said.