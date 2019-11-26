Close call for ODOT crew when van hits work truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a close call for a Franklin County crew of the Ohio Department of Transportation out on the roads Monday as a van crashed into one of their trucks while it was filling potholes.

In a video posted to social media, ODOT Highway Technician Dallas Urbank details what happened.

“I was looking down the vehicle and I saw the van approaching,” Urbank said. “When it looked like he was going to strike our truck, I had to get out of the way.”

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident.

As always, drivers are encouraged to use caution when they see any kind of safety lights on the road.

“If you see the lights, we’re working here,” Urbank said. “We want to go home at the end of the day just like everybody else. You see lights, whether it’s fire, police, emergency, slow down and move over.”