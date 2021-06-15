Clippers games open up to full capacity for first time since 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time since the 2019 season, Huntington Park is allowing full capacity for Columbus Clippers games.

Ken Schnacke, President and General Manager for the Clippers, said he expects about 8,000 fans, or 80 percent of capacity, at Tuesday’s game against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Even if the game isn’t a sellout, Schnacke said this has been a long time coming.

While 100 percent capacity is allowed and there are no official mask or social distancing rules in place, the team wants fans to know they can still mask up if that makes them feel the most comfortable.

Fans at the game said they were excited to be back, and it was also Dime a Dog night at the park, the first once since September of 2019.

Schnacke said that while there is a lot of excitement at the park, it’ll be interesting to see how the night plays out given this is the first big crowd at the park in nearly two years.

“It’s excitement with some apprehension,” he said. “Opening up to 100 percent for first time, very excited, fans are coming in, great. But we’re not sure yet how the fans feel. This is the new normal, trying to adjust after everything we’ve been through.”