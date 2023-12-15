COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular Columbus sandwich shop has a new location on the way in central Ohio.

Wario’s Beef and Pork will be opening a Clintonville location in January 2024, according to a social media post from the restaurant. The new sandwich shop will be located at 4219 N. High St., which previously housed Pit BBQ Grille.

The chef-driven, East Coast-inspired sandwich shop was founded by chef Stephan Madias. According to the Wario’s website, the restaurant is committed to crafting high-quality food with integrity, while building relationships with the community and cultivating a culture of creativity and excellence.

In August, Wario’s announced that its sister restaurant Goood Friends would be opening a shop at Jackie O’s. The sub shop began selling sandwiches at the Athens-based brewery’s Columbus location in August.

In the announcement of its new location, Wario’s hinted that the Clintonville store will get its own special options.

“Keep a look out for weekly drops of new menu items that will be exclusive to the new shop,” Wario’s said in the post.

While Clintonville locals await the new Wario’s location, the sandwich shop is holding a raffle with the winner being awarded one free sandwich a week for a year (redeemable only at the new location). Interested customers can go to the original store, located in the Arena District, and buy any sandwich to receive a ticket in the drawing.