COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing numerous Apple devices in Clintonville.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the two suspects went to a store on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of North High Street and stole more than a dozen iPhones and one iPad from the business.

CPD provided images of the alleged suspects captured from surveillance video. You can see them below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

CPD asked anyone with information to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2090 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.