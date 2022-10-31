COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing numerous Apple devices in Clintonville.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the two suspects went to a store on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of North High Street and stole more than a dozen iPhones and one iPad from the business.
CPD provided images of the alleged suspects captured from surveillance video. You can see them below.
CPD asked anyone with information to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2090 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.