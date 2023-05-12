COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While goat yoga, cave yoga and even yoga on a paddle board might get a lot of attention, no type of yoga is sweeter than donut yoga.

Now the tasty Clintonville classic Donut+Yoga fundraiser is returning for a second year to benefit the nonprofit Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center (CRC).

(Courtesy Photo/Rose Dough Donuts)

(Courtesy Graphic/Rose Dough Donuts)

(Courtesy Photo/Rose Dough Donuts)

(Courtesy Photo/Rose Dough Donuts)

Donut maker, Katie Passo of Rose Dough Donuts, and yoga instructor, LeeAnna Shepherd, have announced that they are once again joining forces to bring donuts and yoga to the community starting this Mother’s Day Weekend on Saturday, May 13. There will also be a second date this summer on Saturday, Aug. 26. Both events will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The ticket price is $40 and includes an hour-long yoga class, limited-edition donuts from Rose Dough Donuts, coffee from Crimson Cup and an event t-shirt designed by Megan Lee Designs and printed by Upright Press. Participants will also receive the chance to win a self-care kit from Jen & Tonic Botanicals.

All the proceeds will benefit CRC, which is “a community-based social services agency that brings people together to help individuals and families build upon their strengths,” according to its website.

“While donuts and yoga might seem like opposites – it’s all about balance – and ‘finding your center,’” said Stephanie Shildt, CRC VP-Development Director.

Yogis and donut aficionados can find the events outside CRC’s Administrative Office at 3222 N. High St.

For more information and tickets visit ClintonvilleCRC.org.