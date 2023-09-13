COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new restaurant serving New York-style pizza and Puerto Rican cuisine recently opened its first location in Clintonville.

Nuyorican Pizzeria and Cuisine opened on Sept. 1 at 2864 N. High St.

Their menu features hand-tossed New York-style pizza, empanadas, stromboli, pasta, subs and salad.

Owner Oshen Figueroa’s background inspired the concept of his restaurant; he was raised in New York, and his parents are from Puerto Rico. He also said he has spent more than 10 years in the restaurant industry and has been dreaming up plans for his own restaurant over the last decade.

“I’ve always had a passion growing up cooking and a love of food,” Figueroa said. “I’ve seen in Columbus the lack of Puerto Rican food and good pizza, and I figured it’s my time to pursue that dream.”

Nuyorican Pizzeria and Cuisine currently has curbside and lobby pickup, delivery within a five-mile radius, and catering services. Customers can place orders through its website or by phone. The restaurant’s menu is also available on Uber Eats and Slice, and is currently working on becoming available through DoorDash.

“I’m already planning the future locations,” Figueroa said. “I do plan in the future to have a sit-down kind of service … because the location where we are is limited to that experience.”

The restaurant has a limited number of chairs and tables in the lobby where guests can wait for their food or sit and eat. Although there’s currently no dine-in, Figueroa said he’s talking to the owner of the property about potentially converting an area of the building into a dining space. He also said he would like to open more locations in the future.