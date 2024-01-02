COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Clintonville clothing store that had been around for a quarter of a century has closed suddenly.

Rag-O-Rama, located at 3301 N. High St., has been permanently closed without an announcement. As early as Tuesday, the windows of the business were covered up and the location had been removed from the company’s website.

Rag-O-Rama in Clintonville closed its doors on Jan. 2, 2024 (NBC4/Adam Conn)

Rag-O-Rama’s red, neon storefront sign is loaded onto a flatbed after the Clintonville store closed abruptly on Jan. 1, 2024. (NBC4/Adam Conn)

A person is seen loading boxes into a U-Haul from the back of the Rag-O-Rama store in Clintonville on Jan. 2, 2024. (NBC4/Adam Conn)

A sign announces the closing of the Rag-O-Rama store in Clintonville, Jan. 2, 2024 (NBC4/Adam Conn)

Windows are covered at the Rag-O-Rama store in Clintonville, Jan. 2, 2024 (NBC4/Adam Conn)

A person who answered the front door declined to speak with NBC4, but there were individuals loading boxes from the back door into a U-Haul truck.

Workers from DāNite Sign Co. were seen loading the prominent red neon letters from the storefront onto a flatbed trailer attached to a pickup truck, and the windows have been covered. A sign on the front door read, “Thank you for 25 years of recycling your wardrobe. To redeem the cash value of your trade cards and/or gift cards, please email ragorama@ragorama.com”.

The resale store sold men’s and women’s clothing and accessories in current, classic, and vintage styles. Customers were able to trade in their used clothes for either cash or in-store credit. Every customer was given a token to donate five cents to a charity of their choice when visiting the store.