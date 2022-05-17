COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a man whose death was initially thought to be an overdose, but was later changed to a homicide investigation.

Officers went at about 7:18 p.m., May 12, to the 100 block of W. Cooke Rd on a report of an unresponsive male from a possible overdose, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, now identified as Jack Shifman, 53, unresponsive. Shifman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say homicide detectives are now investigating the case after the coroner’s office found suspicious injuries on Shifman’s body. CPD asked anyone with information about Shifman’s death to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.