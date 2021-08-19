MyPillow store comes to Clintonville, but not all residents comfy with the idea

Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The prospect of a MyPillow store coming to Clintonville has the community’s social media page a-twitter.

The store sells pillows, sheets, and mattress toppers under the leadership of Conservative Mike Lindell. It’s advertised to be on its way in the Dr. Kvitko Center, a strip mall at Cooke and High.

In a lively discussion on the Clintonville Discussion Forum (3,600 members) on Facebook, people have made over 131 comments on a post about it. While some snuggle up to Lindell’s plan for a shopfront in the area, others think it’s got more than a few holes.

There’s no news on how soon MyPillow will be offering its products in the store. The neighbors have already perked up and noticed — although some say they plan to leave this product on the shelf.

