COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire broke out at the Harvest Bar + Kitchen in Clintonville on Friday afternoon.

NBC4 received video that showed firefighters responding to the fire. At least one fire engine was parked outside of the restaurant, located at 2885 N. High St. It’s not clear when the fire started, but a witness posted the video online at 5:44 p.m.

There is no information at this time about the extent of the damages or what caused the fire, but the video showed a column of smoke billowing out into the sky from the roof of the building. The video also showed open flames that were barely visible, poking out from behind the firetruck.

This is a developing story.