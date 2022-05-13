COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What was first presumed to be an overdose death is now being investigated as a homicide, Columbus police said.

At approximately 7:18 p.m. Thursday, police and Columbus firefighters responded to reports of an overdose at the 100 block of West Cooke Road in Clintonville, where an unresponsive 53-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

After the coroner’s office found “suspicious injuries” to the victim, Columbus police said they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim’s death, whose identity is being withheld until police notify family members, marks the 45th homicide of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.