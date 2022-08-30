CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Combustion Brewery opened its second location this month, expanding with a taproom in Clintonville.

Combustion Brewery’s Clintonville Taproom opened Aug. 13 at 2971 N. High St., a space formerly occupied by Lineage Brewery before closing after seven years. Lineage announced it was shutting its doors on Facebook in early April.

This year marks five years for Combustion, which opened its Pickerington Taproom at 80 W. Church St. in 2017. Since then, Combustion has won several awards for its IPAs, including gold medals for Lady Peiskos in Now We’re Talkin’ in the 2021 and 2019 Ohio Craft Brewers Cup. Now, both locations are operating for brewing and serving all of Combustion’s beers and ciders.

“Our focus has always been to deliver the freshest and highest quality beer to our customers,” said Keith Jackson, Combustion co-owner. “We will uphold this promise as we expand into the Clintonville Taproom.”

The new location is especially fitting for co-owners Keith and Sarah Jackson, who lived in the Clintonville neighborhood when they opened the first location in 2017.

Guests can expect the taproom to offer a wide variety of craft beers and ciders, with 22 selections on tap, including hazy IPA Kangaroo Crossing, blonde ale Wanderlust and the Combustion IPA. The location also offers 16-ounce four-pack cans, 32-ounce crowler cans and 64-ounce growlers of specialty beers.

Combustion is partnering with local restaurants, as customers will be able to order from different spots and have their food delivered or set for pick-up. Customers may also bring their own food, and the bar will sell light snacks.

The Pickerington taproom is home to several pop-up events, including this Wednesday’s Oktoberfest 4-pack draft release. Follow Combustion’s Facebook for more upcoming events.

Combustion Brewery’s taprooms are both open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday.