COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A tattoo artist who works in a North High Street shop is the only Ohioan to make it to the finals for a national prize. If his art gets picked, it will be on 140 million beer cans all over the country.

Paul Giovis, an artist trained at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) and who’s worked for four years at Spiritus Tattoos, in Clintonville, said winning the Pabst art can competition is a goal he’s had for years.

With 7,000 entries, it was a long-shot to be shortlisted to one of 25 competitors. But now Columbus can vote for Paul’s design, which will weigh in on the judges’ final decisions.

“My [tattoo] client asked me for a goldfish with a cowboy hat on,” Giovis said. “I asked what the reasoning was, and she just said it came to her in a dream. And I just loved it. This piece ended up actually inspiring my entry for my PBR design, which is a frog with a cowboy hat on.”

Fan voting will run until Feb. 18 with the final 10 artists’ winning designs announced on Feb. 23.