COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus food truck known for its shawarma platters and Philly cheesesteaks has opened its first permanent location in Clintonville.

AnA Shawarma, previously operating out of a food truck, opened its new location at 2864 N. High St. on Sept. 8.

The restaurant’s most popular dish is the chicken shawarma platter, followed by the mixed shawarma platter and Philly cheesesteak. Owner Azee Raghbat said a new dish will likely join the best sellers soon: New York City’s chopped cheese sandwich.

“Ever since we introduced it last week and we’ve advertised it a little bit, it’s been selling like hotcakes,” Raghbat said. “Now all the people that know about that chopped cheese in New York are coming to us to order it and checking it out.”

The best selling chicken shawarma platter (Photo courtesy of Azee Raghbat).

The mixed shawarma platter (Photo courtesy of Azee Raghbat).

The Philly cheesesteak (Photo courtesy of Azee Raghbat).

The chopped cheese (Photo courtesy of Azee Raghbat).

AnA Shawarma’s full menu (Photo courtesy of Azee Raghbat).

Raghbat helped run his dad’s restaurant in Atlanta for about six years. He moved to Columbus in May 2022 to start his own business after seeing the assortment of food trucks in the city while visiting.

“My dream has always been to open my own restaurant,” Ranghbat said. “I figured why not use a food truck as a stepping stone to open my own restaurant.”

AnA Shawarma owner Azee Raghbat (middle) and employees Nour Al Haj (left) and Faheem Khan (right). (Photo Courtesy/Azee Raghbat)

So far he’s seen success, moving from a food truck to a permanent location in less than a year.

“We opened this food truck business in January of 2023, and it’s still 2023, and this kind of growth… is amazing and it’s very, very humbling to know we were able to grow so fast in such a short amount of time,” Raghbat said.

AnA Shawarma offers takeout and catering. Customers can place orders by calling 380-206-7794. Delivery is also available through Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The current location does not offer a sit-down experience.

“The community has shown unbelievable support,” Raghbat said. “I feel like it was all worth it and hopefully we can make a name for ourselves here.”

Raghbat said his next goal is to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.