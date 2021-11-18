COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Freddie Mercury got it wrong: It’s fat-bottomed squirrels that make the rockin’ world go ’round — at least in Clintonville.

Big Squirrel was thought to be mythical until this piece of video evidence shot by NBC4 photographer Dan Hammond, captured while he was out on a news assignment.

The video shows a very large squirrel at Iuka Park off Summit Street, three miles away from where Big Squirrel was first said to be seen at Clinton-Como Park.

The video shows a truly bigger-than-average squirrel.

Big Squirrel timeline

March 30, 2021: Clintonville sign announces first sighting of Big Squirrel, “…twice the size of a regular squirrel” at Clinton Como Park.

April 6, 2021: A search party for big squirrel comes up empty-handed at Clinton Como park.

April 19, 2021: Big Squirrel t-shirt goes on sale, with proceeds to benefit the Clinton-Como Park.

April 19, 2021: Yarn bomber puts knitted square of Big Squirrel in Clinton-Como Park.