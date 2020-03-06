Clintonville restaurant moving out of neighborhood after 50 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After more than 50 years, a beloved local restaurant is saying goodbye to the community.

Many consider Nancy’s a little treasure on North High Street.

The owner is now moving operations to a new location in downtown Columbus.

Some residents said this is the beginning of many changes in Clintonville that they don’t want to see.

John Judge doesn’t want to see it go.

“Just another small mom and pop place in Clintonville being forced to leave,” said Judge.

Customer Megan Zakany said the changes in Clintonville have been going on for years.​

​”A lot of things are changing,” she said. “There are some new establishments coming in, so I think it will. Clintonville will miss Nancy’s for sure,” said Zakany. ​

John Navarro and his daughter aren’t thrilled, either. Together, they stood outside in a long line waiting to get seated in Clintonville one last time.​

“It is sad,” Navarro said. “I like the atmosphere. It’s small, right, but really nice. It creates this comradely. I don’t know about the new location, if it will have the same vibe.”

Nancy’s has been a staple in Clintonville since 1968, but it will soon have a new home on Lynn Street in downtown Columbus.

Sunday is the last day the restaurant will be open on North High Street.