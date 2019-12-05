Clintonville residents report rash of break-ins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Samantha Cook was asleep upstair in her Clintonville duplex when she heard the sound of glass breaking early Tuesday morning.

She thought at first that her roommate had dropped something.

But a few minutes later, as she came down the stairs, she heard footsteps running toward the backdoor and realized she was the victim of a burglary.

“That day we went to the store and we got cameras,” Cook said. “We put lights out everywhere because the back’s pretty dark. We put motion light sensors.”

A neighbors security camera captured a picture of what is believed to be the intruder running away. He’s wearing what looks like a reflective safety vest.

Alexa VanDyck and her husband moved into south Clintonville two months ago and they’ve already heard of at least three break-ins close to their home.

“We have a security system now that we’ve put in place,” VanDyck said. “I work from home a lot so usually I would just leave the door unlocked, back door and front door, and now we’re pretty much locking it as soon as we walk in the door.”

Columbus police say crime data does not indicate an increase in crime in Clintonville.

But residents living in the very south end of the neighborhood say in recent months, it has been nonstop.

“Every single day somebody’s car got rifled in, somebody’s backyard fence got torn down, somebody’s garage got broken into,” said resident Ria Dark. “I installed cameras at every single entrance of my house. I installed security lights that trigger my cameras in the front on my side in the back yard and I have an alarm company monitoring my house.”

Dark says she suspects some incidents are not getting reported to the police.

“We need to be preventative,” Dark said. “We need to start calling it in. We need to let them know, give them a very clear message, the buck stops here.”

“Make a report and that way we have the data to encourage the police to have more of a police presence in our neighborhood because that’s the other big complaint. But they don’t know if you don’t tell them.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Cook and her roommates plan to arm themselves.

“All three of us are getting CCW’s we’re going to have guns in the house.”