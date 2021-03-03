Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resource Center celebrates 50 years of helping those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Making a difference in the lives of neighbors. That mission sits at the heart of the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resource Center (CRC).

This year, the community-based social services agency celebrates 50 years of helping those in need. Organizers say the demand for food continues to skyrocket.

“We’re a settlement house, so we’re really here for everybody in the community, and anything they might need,” said Bill Owens, CRC Executive Director.

As Executive Director of the center for the last two decades, Owens and his staff see the great need for food in Central Ohio every day.

“No matter their age, no matter where they live…we’ll direct you to the services that you need,” said Owens.

Services such as the community food pantry.

“Typically, people come right in and they choose those foods that they know that their family will use, it makes the food go further and it’s certainly just like going to a store,” said Owens.

However, the pandemic has forced the pantry to adapt their operations by bringing food outside the doors. Over the last year, the pantry has served over 14 thousand individuals from 95 different zip codes.

“So, there’s people that are coming to use the food pantry that haven’t used it before,” said Owens.

The demand for CRC’s services continues to rise, especially with the older population.

“Typically, we’re driving seniors to the grocery store, to their medical appointments, we’re bringing them those things they need,” added Owens.

Now, the staff and volunteers are doing more deliveries to seniors.

“You know we started with one employee back in 1971,” said Owens.

Now, 50 years later, the CRC employs 48 staff members.

“With three buildings and three childcare center licenses,” Owens added. So, organizers are asking for the community’s help with their “$50 for 50 Campaign.”

“Fifty dollars can do a lot of things, it can fill up a gas tank so we can take seniors to and from their doctors’ appointment,” said Owens.

Owens also says they are grateful for any donation of time or money, so the pantry can be a resource in the community for at least another 50 years.

“Because of the dedication of the people in our community to make sure that their neighbors are well taken care of,” said Owens.



To learn more about the CRC’s services, visit: https://www.clintonvillecrc.org/